Google to cut marketing budget in 2020: report

Google



The first signs that the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to affect the economy of technology companies begin to come to light.

Google will be cutting its marketing budgets by 50 percent by the second half of 2020, according to a report released on April 23 by CNBC. The company told the source source in a statement that it is re-evaluating its investment plans for 2020 and that it will focus on a select number of marketing actions. “We continue to have a strong marketing budget in many areas of business,” Google said in the statement. On April 28, the company plans to announce its earnings for the first quarter of the year.

The news of Google’s cutbacks in the field of marketing comes just days after its chief executive, Sundar Pichai, told his employees that the company will slow its hiring rate for the rest of 2020. Pichai said people who Since they were hired, they could also take time to join their jobs due to difficulties in providing them with the training and equipment necessary to carry out their functions.

The coronavirus crisis has also caused Google to have to cancel two of his most important conferences of the year, Google I / O, their annual developer conference and Cloud Next, their conference focused on cloud storage.

