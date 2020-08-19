Google to announce its new Google Nest on July 13

Google



A new Google Nest it is ready to go on the market.

Google posted on its Twitter account a video starring Saturday Night Live actor Fred Armisen, in which he announces that his new smart speaker, the new Google Nest of which he recently showed images, will be officially announced on July 13. .

Last week, a Google spokesperson shared with CNET en Español the first official image and a video of the new device. In the image you can see a significant change in the design of the horn compared to the previous model. The new Google Nest is completely covered in fabric, leaving aside the cylindrical design of the previous models to move to a more rectangular one with rounded corners. The response lights of the device are located on the front, integrated with the fabric that covers the device as in the Google Home.

At the moment Google has not provided information about the device, but the image and video show models in light blue and pink.

Previous reports indicate that the horn would measure approximately 220 mm (8.7 inches) long and about 150 mm (5.9 inches) wide. It is also expected to have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivities, plus a 30W DC power supply.

Google also has yet to announce its new cell phone, the Pixel 4a. Google has not confirmed the launch of the Pixel 4a, but its presentation event is expected to take place in July.

