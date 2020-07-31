Google thanks the work of police and firefighters with a doodle

Google



“To all emergency service workers, thank you,” Google says in its doodle on Wednesday, April 8.

The company wanted to honor with a doodle dedicated to emergency services personnel such as police, firefighters and security agents, who are on the front line of the pandemic of the COVID-19, while millions of people around the world are confined to their homes to prevent the spread of the virus.

Security teams often have to be in close contact with other people, so they cannot carry out the social distancing required to avoid contracting the virus. Firefighters and police are constantly exposed to the virus even with the use of appropriate equipment and precautions. A recent CNBC report noted that in New York alone, the US city most affected by the virus, more than 1,400 police officers tested positive for coronaviruses.

Wednesday’s doodle comes days after a similar one posted on Monday April 6, Where Google honored doctors, nurses, and health workers who, like emergency services, continue to work to save as many lives as possible in the pandemic.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.4 million people and caused more than 83,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

