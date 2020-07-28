Google thanks packagers and drivers in times of COVID-19

Google



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The Google doodle of Wednesday, April 15 thanks another sector that continues to work on the battle line during the COVID-19 pandemic: Warehouse staff and carriers.

The company has honored an animated graphic of staff who order orders to be delivered and delivered on time as millions of people around the world are confined to their homes to prevent the spread of the virus. In this case, Google focused its doodle on those who package, send and deliver the products we need, but the company has been making this type of gesture of gratitude with more sectors for several weeks.

Google has honored with its doodles the staff of emergency services as police and firefighters; to the health workers; to the scientific community; cleaning workers; to farmers and to public transport drivers. All of these people continue their work despite the growth of the pandemic.

The governments of different countries have forced people to remain in house confinement and to close non-essential businesses to avoid the spread of the virus. Google also posted a doodle with the message: “Stay home. That helps save lives and helps stop the coronavirus.”, to encourage the population to follow government directions.

As of April 15, the coronavirus had infected nearly 2 million people and caused more than 127,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization called officially to COVID-19 as a pandemic.

