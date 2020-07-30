Google thanks farmers for their work during the COVID-19 crisis

Google



The doodle of April 9 is in gratitude to farmers and peasants, who continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States Department of Homeland Security considers the work of farmers and peasants to be critical for the food supply chain in the country, as reported The New York Times, making it an industry that will not close during the current crisis.

The second week of April, Google has dedicated a series of doodles to the staff of emergency services like police and fire, another at health workers and to the scientific community and other cleaning workers. All of them have continued their work, while millions of people around the world remain in their homes to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Friday, April 3, the million cases of coronavirus were surpassed worldwide, so governments of different countries have ordered citizens to remain in confinement within their homes and close non-essential businesses. That day, Google posted a doodle with the message: “Stay home. That helps save lives and helps stop the coronavirus.”

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million people and caused more than 73,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail in the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization called officially to COVID-19 as a pandemic.

