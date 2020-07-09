Google tests voice verification: report

Juan Garzon / CNET



Google may be working on a new security system to make purchases on its devices.

The company is testing ways to take advantage of Google Assistant’s Voice Match feature, capable of identifying the person using its smart speakers, to have users substitute passwords for site access or online shopping, Android Police reported on 25 of May. As confirmed by a Google spokesperson to the source, Voice Match is being tested within a limited pilot program to ensure purchases made on Google Play and restaurant orders.

The screenshots published by Android Police show the process to enable the function through the wizard’s Settings menu, in a new option called “Payments” that is only enabled for some users. This option includes another that says “Use your voice to verify that it is you when making a purchase with your Assistant”, but warns that the security of the function may not be perfect and that someone with a voice similar to yours or through a recording It could confirm purchases on the devices you are signed in to.

At the moment Google has not officially announced this function, so we do not know when it will arrive and if they still have to polish it even more before launching it, to avoid serious security flaws. as it happened with the Pixel 4’s Face Unlock facial unlock system at launch.

