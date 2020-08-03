Google stops selling Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Angela Lang / CNET



Google will stop selling cell phones Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, two phones that were on the market since 2018.

The company stopped selling because the units are already sold out and it has run out of inventory, a Google spokesperson confirmed to Android Police. This means that both phones sold all the units that were intended for sale.

The Pixel 3 cease to sell coincides almost perfectly with last year, when Google stopped selling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on April 1, 2019.

It is important to mention that the cessation of sales and depleted inventory applies only to the official Google store. Other distributors such as Amazon, Best Buy or B&H Photo could have some units of these models and the best thing is that they will surely have discounted units.

Google would have stopped selling these units – and no longer produce more – to prevent the Pixel 3 from splicing with the Pixel 4A, a phone not yet announced but highly rumored. The Pixel 4A, as it is informally known, would be a phone based on last year’s Pixel 4 family, but with lower specs, like just a rear camera on the back, unlike the dual camera on the Pixel 4.

Google has not said when it will announce the Pixel 4A, but it was expected to be revealed in May, during the now Google I / O event canceled.