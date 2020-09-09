Google stops Chrome updates

Angela Lang / CNET



Google has stopped the release of the next versions of its Chrome browser and its Chrome OS mobile version.

The company had planned to launch version 81 of Chrome on March 18, but it reported via its website that it would put a temporary pause on the launch to “ensure that launches continue to be stable, secure and reliable for anyone who depends on them.” .

Google explains that the decision is due to “tight working hours in these times.” These adjusted work hours that Google refers to have to do with the current situation of the company due to the coronavirus crisis. Last week, Google asked all its North American employees working from home until at least April 10 as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Although the launch of the new update is delayed, Google ensures that it will continue to prioritize security-related updates that will be included in Chrome 80, the current version of the browser.

The coronavirus is a disease that causes symptoms similar to pneumonia and was first detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. WHO officially rated the COVID-19 as a pandemic On March 11 and at the time of writing, more than 220,000 people are infected and more than 9,100 deaths worldwide.

