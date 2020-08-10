Google starts offering some Google One features for free

Angela Lang / CNET



Google announced on Wednesday July 29 that for the first time it will give Google users free access to some features of its Google One cloud storage, including automatic phone backup for Android and iOS users, even if they don’t have a Google One account. A new storage manager tool will also be available to Google users on both mobile operating systems, as well as on the web.

The automatic backup of the phone, which Google introduced last year, allows you to save texts, photos and videos with the press of a button in the new Google One application. The feature takes advantage of the 15 gigabytes of storage that come with Google accounts, so if you lose, damage or change your phone, all your information will be safely copied to the cloud.

Another feature that is offered for free is a new storage management tool that allows app users to view and clean their files in Gmail, Drive, and Photos. The feature helps users stay within their storage limits by deciding which files are important enough to keep and which files are no longer needed. Users can also purchase additional storage space, Google said.

The features will start rolling out for Android users via the Google Play store from Wednesday, July 28, while the iOS app is expected to be available in the near future.

Google One, which launched in 2018, offers paid storage options ranging from $ 1.99 for 100 gigabytes to $ 149.99 for 30 terabytes.