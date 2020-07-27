Google seeks to compete with Apple Card with a physical debit card

Charlie Wagner/CNET



Google is developing a physical and digital debit card, which would be integrated into an app to make payments, purchases and check your balance, according to a report by TechCrunch April 17. Google’s product would compete with the Apple Card, Apple’s credit system that debuted last year and that includes a physical card.

Google’s physical card would have an integrated chip and be co-sponsored by banks and credit unions such as Citigroup or Stanford Federal Credit Union, according to the report. The goal is for the card to be a support for the Google Pay mobile payment system.

The company said in November that it was working with Citigroup and SFCU to offer consumers smart checking accounts, which would give Google valuable information about the financial behavior of its users.

Introduced in August 2019, the Apple Card is backed by MasterCard and Goldman Sachs, and is designed for iPhone users. It has no extra fees, plus it reimburses a percentage of the purchases; Also, it works with Apple Pay.

The largest technology companies have attempted to enter the financial world in recent years. The effort, however, could be overshadowed by past scandals in Silicon Valley, which have caused lawmakers and the media to be more vigilant about industry practices related to privacy and the collection of user information.

For its part, Facebook also has its own financial project: a cryptocurrency called Libra, which has also received a lot of scrutiny from lawmakers. This same week, the social network presented a service similar to the PayPal payment system.

Google did not comment on its plans to create a physical card, but confirmed that it works with Citigroup and Stanford Federal Credit Union. The company said it will provide more details “in the coming months.”

“We are exploring how we can partner with banks and credit unions in the United States to offer smart bank accounts through Google Pay, to help our clients benefit from useful and informative tools at the same time as” offering them accounts. where your money is protected by law, a Google spokeswoman said.

Citigroup and Stanford Federal Credit Union did not respond to a request for comment.

