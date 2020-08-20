Google says it’s updating Android faster than ever

César Salza / CNET in Spanish



Google wants to end the fragmentation of its mobile operating system, which means that new versions do not reach all users so quickly.

The company said in a July 9 post on its developer blog that it is improving the Android update system with changes to software-related settings and policies. Google said last year’s version of its software, Android 10, ran on 100 million devices five months after its launch, an adoption rate nearly 30 percent faster than the version released a year earlier.

These improvements have come about thanks to its Project Treble initiative, which allows manufacturers to update their operating system layer without depending on component manufacturers to update drivers to the new version. The goal is to reduce the amount of time it takes for updates to flow from chip makers to device makers and consequently to users.

Google also explains in its post that it uses a suite of tools called Google Play Services to drive faster updates. These tools allow Android to avoid some fragmentation problems through direct updates, which do not require approval from the device by the user.

The company typically uses Google Play Services to update its own applications, such as Gmail and Maps, or to make changes of its own such as a new application icon. For example, Google used these tools in May to implement its Contact tracking API, a joint project with Apple to use iPhones and Android phones to track and slow down the spread of COVID-19. The company says the software reached 2 billion devices in four weeks.

Android is the dominant mobile operating system in the world, but today fragmentation is still a weakness against its rival, iOS. By comparison, 92 percent of active iPhones currently run iOS 13, the current version of Apple’s operating system.

