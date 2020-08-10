Google resists pandemic and exceeds expectations for the second quarter

Stephen Shankland/CNET



The coronavirus pandemic did take a toll on Google, but the search giant still does well.

As economies around the world began to close during the past quarter to contain a further spread of COVID-19, Google’s business was affected. The drop came when advertisers – Google receives most of its revenue from advertising – decided to pull out while people were confined to their homes.

To Alphabet, the parent company of Google, it was better than expected during the first three months of the year, but warned of a sharp decline for the second quarter. The search giant announced those results Thursday, giving investors and the general public an idea of ​​the full business impact of the pandemic.

During the quarter ending June 30, Alphabet posted sales of $ 38.2 billion, surpassing the $ 37.37 billion that analysts estimated. Earnings per share were US $ 10.13, beating expectations of US $ 8.21 per share, according to Refinitiv. Analysts had taken the expected drop into account, estimating lower numbers compared to the previous year – unusual for a company as valuable as Alphabet. The company also announced a $ 28 billion share buyback.

“As people increasingly turn to online services, our platforms – from the cloud to Google Play to YouTube – are helping our partners provide important services and maintain their businesses,” he explained in a statement. Sundar Pichai, CEO of the company.

Google’s financial performance was “driven by a gradual improvement” in the company’s advertising business, finance chief Ruth Porat added in a statement.

The second quarter financial report was released a day after Pichai faced Congress in a landmark antitrust hearing, where the CEOs of Facebook, Amazon and Apple were also presented. During the hearing, Pichai defended Google against criticism of the company’s advertising business, which generates the majority of the company’s $ 160 billion in annual sales. Critics accuse Google of anti-competitive behavior from its advertising business because the company owns all parts of the system, which could give Google an unfair advantage. This year, Google will get 29.4 percent of every dollar invested online in the United States, according to eMarketer forecasts. Facebook will rank number two in digital sales, taking 23.4 percent of every dollar.

At the hearing, Pichai said that competition in the online advertising market helped reduce online advertising costs 40 percent over the past 10 years. “The continued success of Google is not guaranteed,” he said. “New competitors emerge every day and users today have more access to information than ever.”

This week, Google also made important decisions regarding its workforce of nearly 200,000 employees. Pichai announced on Monday, July 27, that the company would allow its workers to work from home. at least until July 2021. According to reports, the executive made the decision in part due to the uncertainty surrounding the reopening of schools. Also, Pichai said he wanted to give employees the flexibility to plan ahead, and the ability to sign year-round leases elsewhere, if they wanted.