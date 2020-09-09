Google reminds us of the importance of washing hands with a new doodle

Google



In the middle of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Google launches a doodle in honor of the Hungarian physician Ignaz Semmelweis, who discovered the benefits of hand washing and how doing so can prevent the spread of life-threatening germs.

This doodle is a video, which can be seen worldwide and describes the guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for proper hand washing. This practice is currently one of the main actions to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the disease known as COVID-19.

But why is it published on March 20? Because that was the day Semmelweis was appointed chief resident at the Vienna General Hospital maternity clinic, where he showed that if doctors washed and disinfected their hands, the transmission of disease was greatly reduced.

At the time, there was an infection known as “infant fever”, which was causing a high death rate among new mothers in maternity wards across Europe. Semmelweis set about investigating the root of the infection and found that doctors were transmitting infectious material from operations and autopsies to mothers by failing to wash their hands. This requirement was introduced later and with it, the number of infections decreased.

The coronavirus, a virus never before seen and detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 235,700 people and caused almost 9,700 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail in this coronavirus map. On March 11, the WHO rated officially COVID-19 as a pandemic.