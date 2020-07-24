Google releases the third version of Android 11

Google



Google released on Thursday April 23 the Android 11 Developer Preview 3 and corresponding to the third version of the mobile operating system.

The new version, already available from the Google page for developers, includes new functions so that app developers continue optimizing and changing their applications to have them ready when Android 11 reaches users.

The third version of the beta version of Android 11 includes changes to the function App exit reasons, which will allow users to choose from several options the reasons why an app suddenly closed. The Preview 3 also includes the wireless option to do Debugging or bug fixes.

The trustworthy site XDA-Developers found evidence of a possible upcoming feature for Android 11 and for the Pixel 5. According to the site, the upcoming phone will have reversible wireless charging. Mishaal Rahman, the editor-in-chief of the site, said Android 11 Developer Preview 3 also includes a possible image to the Pixel 4a.

The Google page includes a small calendar on these Developer Preview betas and when the first public betas are expected. According to this calendar, the first public beta would arrive in May and would continue until the beginning of the third quarter of the year. Android 11 will come to users later in that quarter.

Google would announce Android 11 with hype and cymbal in May, during the Google I / O event. However, in the face of the coronavirus contingencies, the company had to cancel the event. It is unknown how and when Android 11 details to be revealed on the now canceled I / O will be announced.

