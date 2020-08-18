Google promises not to use Fitbit user data

Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



Google promises to be nice to Fitbit data in an effort to expedite the purchase of the company focused on physical activity devices.

According to a Reuters report, Google has promised that it will not use the health information that Fitbit has obtained from its users for the purpose of improving targeted advertising, something with which it seeks to prevent the acquisition of Fitbit from being the subject of investigation by regulators. Europeans.

“This negotiation is about devices, not data. We appreciate the opportunity to work with the European Commission to ensure consumer expectations that their information will not be used for advertising,” Google told the news agency.

Google’s comment is intended to avoid further scrutiny from security observers who they saw with bad eyes Google’s merger of Fitbit.

The European Commission is expected to issue a ruling on August 4 on whether to conduct a more detailed investigation into user data concerns, or whether to approve – or not – the acquisition.

If it materializes, the acquisition of Fitbit by Google will benefit the latter, a company that although it is responsible for creating Wear OS, the version of Android for wearable devices, does not have its own smart watches or bracelets. With the purchase of Fitbit, Google would have access to a robust hardware portfolio, an excellent application and the experience of the manufacturer of wearables. There are also rumors that Google wants to launch a smart watch.

Android 11 to Android 1.5: Each version of Android and its news [fotos] To see photos