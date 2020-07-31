Google prohibits employees from using Zoom: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Google banned its employees from using Zoom, the video conferencing platform that has gained popularity now that millions of people around the world are homebound as part of the effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to an email obtained by BuzzFeed News, Google told its employees that Zoom would stop working as of this week given the software’s security vulnerabilities. A Google spokesperson told the outlet that Zoom did not meet the company’s security standards.

Google is not the first company to prohibit using Zoom, since in early April Space X, a firm founded by Elon Musk, prohibited the use of video conferencing software and recommended that its employees use other means of communication, such as email, messages or calls.

Recently the newspaper The Washington Post reported that thousands of video calls made through Zoom were exposed on the Internet and the platform has also suffered a increase in the phenomenon known as “zoombombing”, which is the appearance of uninvited people in videoconferences.

Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom, acknowledged that the company has failed to comply. “with the expectations of the communityYuan assured that the changes in favor of privacy and security will be made during the next 90 days.

The Zoom video conferencing platform went from having 10 million daily users, to surpassing 200 million daily participants in March.