Google prepares new strategy for Android TV: report

Sarah Tew/CNET



Google is preparing a strategic turn for Android TV, your online content service.

The trusted media Protocol and 9to5Google released independent reports on the upcoming changes for Android TV the week of May 4. Protocol reports a new product from streaming and 9to5Google reveals a name change for the entire platform.

9to5Google claims to have obtained information about this name change that would be coupled with the changes made by Google to most of its platforms that have abandoned the word Android and replaced it with Google, knowing that the name of the company has a greater weight. Therefore, Android TV would now be renamed Google TV, says the report.

Protocol, meanwhile, reveals the existence of a new product from streaming which would include a new user interface. This product would be announced “in the coming months,” adds the outlet. It’s possible, says Protocol, that this new product uses the Nest brand.

Protocol says that this new product has a similar appearance to a Chromecast, but now it will have new functions and the aforementioned new interface, which will arrive to facilitate user interaction with the Android TV or Google TV platform, in case of a change of Name.

Google has not commented on upcoming products.

