Google postpones launch of Android 11 and its official beta

Angela Lang / CNET



Google canceled several weeks ago its Google I / O developer conferencealthough the company said it would launch Android 11 in a virtual event on June 3. The event, which would take place next Wednesday, was postponed on Friday, May 29.

The official Twitter account for Android developers emitted a clear and forceful message: “We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but this is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the event on June 3 and the launch of the beta. We will return with more than Android 11 coming soon. “

We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll be back with more on Android 11, soon. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

The company did not give a specific reason for canceling the event, which would be held virtually due to the coronavirus. Currently the United States is experiencing a situation of protests across the country due to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody.

Protests are happening across the country, including in several cities in the San Francisco Bay Area – the area where Google’s headquarters are located. This Friday there were protests in San Francisco, Oakland and San José, in addition to those already taking place in New York, Chicago and Atlanta.

The event to be held on June 3 would consist of a presentation by Dave Burke, Vice President of Android Engineering, and Stephanie Cuthbertson, Director and Product Manager.

The company did not give a new date for the launch event. The final version of Android does not usually come out until November with the launch of a new Pixel cell phone.

Android 11 to Android 1.5: Each version of Android and its news [fotos] To see photos