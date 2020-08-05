Google Podcasts comes to iOS and launches design on Android

Google



Google Podcasts is now available for users of an iPhone or iPad.

Google announced on Wednesday March 25 the landing of its podcast app on iOS; revealed a new design for the Android app interface and new features for Google Podcasts in its web version.

“Regardless of the platform you are using, your station progress will be synced across all your devices and you can continue to listen where you left off,” Google says in the announcement. The redesigned version of Android offers the same interface as the newcomer to iOS.

Google Podcasts is centered on three columns: Home, Explore and Activity. Home is where users will find all new episodes of the programs they are subscribed to; Explore shows suggestions and recommendations for episodes or shows that the user might like based on their history. Finally, Activity shows the episodes listened to, programs in queue and the downloads.

Google Podcasts is now available on iOS and the new design is gradually coming to all Android users. Google also revealed that the web version of Google Podcasts finally offers the option to subscribe to shows.

