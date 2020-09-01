Google Photos renews its logo, simplifies the app and adds functions

Google



Google Photos is renewed with a new app design, a new logo and new functions to enjoy and remember your content.

Google says the redesign of the app focuses on user memories and will try to help find the most treasured moments. The redesign will come to users starting next week and gradually, Google said in the statement.

Google Photos now shows a thumbnail view of larger photos, videos play automatically, and white space between content has been reduced. The upper part of the application will now have a carousel with featured images.

The photo library will now have a link for users to print their photos at affiliated stores. This feature is active only for users in the United States, some regions of Europe, and Canada.

One of the coolest new features is that Google Photos now has a map photo view mode, allowing you to view your photos and videos geographically organized by where they were captured.

The map is interactive, so you can zoom in or out on the map and see the places in the world where you have taken your photos and videos. Google says this feature has been the most requested in the service’s history. Google says that this feature reaches all users as of Thursday.

