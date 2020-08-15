Google pays tribute to astrophysicist Dilhan Eryurt on Apollo 11 anniversary

Google



He doodle Google’s Monday, July 20, commemorates the 51st anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing with an animation about Turkish astrophysicist Dilhan Eryurt, a NASA scientist.

Eryurt, born in Turkey in 1926, studied mathematics and astronomy at Istanbul University. In her extensive career as an astrophysicist, she worked with Alastair GW Cameron at NASA to study the properties and evolution of the sun. Her research contributed to the success of the Apollo 11 mission, and later received the Apollo Achievement Award for his contributions.

He doodle shows Eryurt looking at the word “Google” formed in a night sky filled with stars, planets, constellations, and a rocket. Google also referenced Eryurt’s interest in mathematics with a constellation shaped like a square root symbol.

More than five decades ago, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to set foot on the moon. Last year, Google marked the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission with a doodle animated narrated by Michael Collins, Apollo 11 command module pilot.