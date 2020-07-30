Google offers its advanced video chat features for free until September

James Martin/CNET



The premium features of Google Meet will now be available for free to all G Suite and G Suite For Education customers until September 30. The company said Thursday that it is extending its offer – which was originally scheduled to end on July 1 – to help people get their jobs done or for home learning issues during forced confinement by the novel coronavirus pandemic. High-end add-ons include the ability to hold larger meetings, with 250 participants, as well as record and save meetings.

Google’s video conferencing tool, called Google Meet, has seen an increase in use driven by the confinement caused by the pandemic worldwide. This week, the company said that Google Meet had added over 2 million new users worldwide as people are looking for ways to stay in touch with their family and colleagues while staying at home.

We’re now supporting 2M+ new users on Google Meet each day, and 100M students+educators on Google Classroom. To help businesses & schools stay connected, we’ve extended free access to advanced features of Meet to all @GSuite customers through Sep 30, 2020. https://t.co/RLveeT1D4z – Sundar Pichai (undsundarpichai) April 9, 2020

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has been quickly spread around the world. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11. Currently, there are more than 1.6 million confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 466,000 cases registered in the United States as of Friday, April 10.

Likewise, Google highlighted on Thursday, April 9 that it is leaving “Hangouts” out of the Google Meet name, which helps separate products for its users.