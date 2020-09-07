Google offers Hangouts Meet features at no cost

Getty



Google has started offering features of its Hangouts Meet service for free in an effort to help students and workers who have been forced to stay home by the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the company, free access to Hangouts Meet’s advanced video conferencing features will be for G Suite and G Suite for Education users worldwide (G Suite is a Google service that provides multiple Google products under one name custom domain).

The extended features that Google makes available to G Suite users are meetings for up to 250 participants per call, live streaming for up to 100,000 viewers within a single domain, and the ability to record meetings and save them to Google Drive. The deployment of these functions has already begun and will arrive little by little for everyone and according to Google it should be completed in about two or three weeks and will last until July 1.

COVID-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, was first detected in China in December and has spread rapidly around the world. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11, saying it expects to see an increase in the number of cases and deaths. At the time of writing there were already more than 387,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 46,000 correspond to the US.

