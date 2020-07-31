Google Meet adds 2 million users amid pandemic

Getty Images



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Now that people around the world are staying at home to slow down the spread of COVID-19, a technology has emerged that is a lifeline for the outside world: video calls.

Over the past month, the coronavirus crisis has led to an increase in the use of Google’s teleconferencing tool, called Google Meet. On Wednesday April 8, the company said the service is adding more than 2 million new users every day worldwide as people around the world search for ways to stay in touch with family, friends and colleagues while they stay at home.

Google Cloud Chief Executive Thomas Kurian said last week that the service had added 2 billion minutes of video calls during March and grew 60 percent day-to-day. Kurlan said daily use is 25 times higher than in January.

The increase underscores how crucial video calling has become in a world stuck in physical isolation. As of this writing, all but eight states in the United States had issued orders to stay home. Schools, libraries, bars and other companies considered non-essential in times of crisis have closed their doors.

In particular, the use of Meet has skyrocketed on Saturdays, said Javier Soltero, head of G Suite, Google’s line of productivity services that includes business versions of Gmail, Docs and Drive. The increase was surprising for a service intended primarily for the workplace, especially since people typically do not attend business meetings over the weekend. The tool has been used extensively to connect with friends and family from a distance; organizing all kinds of social meetings.

Google started offering free features premium Google Meet in February 2020 for all customers of G Suite and G Suite for Education, the company’s line of software for schools. High-end add-ons include the ability to hold larger meetings with 250 participants, record and save meetings.

The change in habits represents a new normal as the world tries to fend off a deadly pandemic. Google’s video tool is not the only one that has seen a jump in its use. Zoom, a rival service, has become a household name, despite various problems with service security. Also, the Facebook chat device, known as Portal TV, which was once rejected for privacy violations, has sold like hot cakes.

Zoom, in particular, has become the star of these times. The service has soared from 10 million daily users in December to 200 million daily users today. But the service has been plagued with data exchange problems, as well as the so-called zoombombing, in which uninvited participants invade a video session. Dropouts are sometimes coordinated attacks, filled with hate speech and harassment.

Single declined to comment on Zoom’s privacy concerns.

This is how sport returns to the world after the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos



Playing:

Watch this:

Portal Creator explains the first device to …

3:22



With the collaboration of Laura Martínez.