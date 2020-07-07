Google Meet: 4 steps to set up the Google video call app for free

Google



Google is taking more action in the field of video calls during this pandemic of coronavirus, now offering consumers for free Google Meet, its premium video conferencing service. The service was previously only available for business use through the G Suite, and now Meet will be open to anyone, a move that puts Google in direct competition with the service. Zoom.



While Google Hangouts and Duo Previously available for personal video calls, Meet allows up to 100 participants to be included in a single event and includes features such as scheduling, screen sharing, and real-time captioning.

The free version of Google Meet requires that you create your Google account. Video calls will have a 60-minute limit, but Google said that limit won’t be in effect until after September 30.

In addition, Google deployed a series of default privacy protections with Meet, including host controls (such as the ability to admit or deny meeting entry and silence or remove participants), complex meeting codes, and encryption in transit . This seems to have the objective of distinguishing itself from Zoom, which registered a massive increase in users after the entry into force of the lockdown in the United States and many parts of the world because of the pandemic, and – but has had to deal with various security problems recently, including the appearance of unwanted people in meetings, something known as “zoombombing“.

Google is not the only technology company looking to eat a part of the market that has Zoom –Facebook, Skype and Microsoft have recently reinforced or launched video calling features.

The free version of Meet started rolling out earlier this month. You can use the video calling service on the Web at meet.google.com and in mobile applications for iOS or Android.

How to use Google Meet, free

To subscribe to the free version of Google Meet, go to the Google Meet page. Enter your name, email, country and primary use of Google Meet (personal, business, education or government). Access the terms of service and press Submit (Submit).

Once subscribed, this is how you can use the free version of Google Meet:

1. Go to meet.google.com (or open the app on iOS or Android, or start a meeting through Google Calendar).

2. Click on Start new meeting (Start new meeting) or enter a meeting code.

3. Choose the Google account you want to use.

4. Click on Join meeting (Enter meeting). You’ll have the ability to add other members to your meeting, too.

And ready.