Google Maps will show traffic lights on routes, starting in the United States

Angela Lang / CNET



Google Maps will show traffic lights on streets and intersections where you can find them.

The site Droid-Life discovered the new feature and Google confirmed to The Verge to be testing the tool for now only in the United States which joins Japan as the only two countries where this feature is available.

The feature appears only to some users, says Droid-Life. Users confirmed to the site to see the semaphores in version 10.44.3 but not in beta 10.45.0. Google did not say when it will roll out the feature to all users.

Traffic lights appear on the streets where they are located and only as an icon, as they do not change color in real time. Traffic lights on Google Maps appear in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago, with the plan to expand to other regions, Google told A The Verge.

Droid-Life says Apple Maps has been offering this feature since last year with iOS 13 and even Siri can use the traffic lights as directions to say “turn right at the next traffic light” and make it sound more natural.

