Google Maps launches features to avoid crowded sites and transport

Google announced new features for Google Maps on iOS and Android on Monday, June 8.

New features will help users find diagnostic sites for COVID-19 and also to know the hours when different places and public transport is more crowded, in order to avoid them for health reasons.

Google Maps will warn when a car or public transport trip may be affected by regional restrictions following COVID-19. Alerts on Google Maps due to restrictions are starting in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States, among other countries. Alerts will be based on traffic information for each site.

If a user crosses borders between the United States, Canada and Mexico, Google Maps will warn in case of restrictions between the routes. In addition, Google Maps offers information on the COVID-19 test centers and will display information on requirements and guides for each center, to avoid setbacks upon arrival. These alerts first reach the United States, South Korea, Indonesia, Israel and other regions.

Google Maps will also show the times when public transport stations are historically busiest, so that people can avoid them and better practice social distancing. Google displays this information thanks to the anonymous collaboration of people who have the Google Location History function active.

All functions reach Google Maps for Android and iOS, although not all users, as it will depend on their geographical location.




