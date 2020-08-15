Google Maps is updated to improve its bike routes

Angela Lang / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

To help people get around this summer in a green and healthy way, Google Maps is adding new features to its bike offerings. Users can now access the most up-to-date bike routes generated by machine learning algorithms, as well as data from government authorities and community contributions.

Additionally, Google Maps now offers better point-to-point directions that include bike share program information. Bike-share information will be available in 10 cities around the world, including Chicago, New York, and Washington DC. Users can also access new bike share information in London, Mexico City, Montreal, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Taipei.

New Google Maps features will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Months before the start of summer, Google Maps said it saw a nearly 70 percent increase in requests for directions to get by bike, according to a Google press release on Monday, July 20. Google said bike-share providers reported an increase in usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, some cities are adding and expanding bike lanes for safer travel.