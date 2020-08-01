Google Maps highlights the restaurants that ship at home

Angela Lang / CNET



Google Maps integrated a new feature that allows users to easily find restaurants that offer takeaways and that deliver home delivery. When you enter Google Maps you can now see the “Takeaway” and “Delivery” icons below the search engine.

According to the site 9to5googleGoogle also integrated this information into its search engine.

This new feature, available on the app for iOS and Android in the United States, Canada and Mexico, comes at an opportune moment now that millions of people around the world are homebound as part of the effort to control spread of COVID-19. These shortcuts are in addition to the COVID-19 notice that the company added to its applications.

