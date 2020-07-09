Google Maps adds tools for donations and online classes

Angela Lang / CNET



Google said Wednesday, May 27, it is revamping its Maps app with new features and functions aimed at helping consumers connect with local businesses during the pandemic of coronavirus.

A new tool allows people to book virtual appointments, such as online yoga or cooking classes, along with giving price estimates for services. Another update allows stores to include special hours, such as windows specifically designated for seniors or people with compromised immune systems.

Google



The changes come as local businesses struggle under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, which spurred months-long home delivery orders in regions around the world. As a result, restaurants and other places have faced layoffs and closings. One of the new features in the Google Maps update allows businesses to request customer support through links to pages that allow people to make donations or purchase gift cards. Google said it is partnering with PayPal and GoFundMe for donations.

“In a world where things are changing so fast, it has really been important for us to think about how we respond to those changes,” Jennifer Fitzpatrick, senior vice president of Google Maps, said during a press conference on Tuesday.

During the pandemic, home delivery and take-out orders have increased. Another feature allows restaurants to list what options are available to them. Virtual kitchens, which deliver food but don’t have dining rooms, can also be verified in Google’s business listings. Previously, those restaurants did not have that option.

Google also said that its goal is to help small businesses beyond its Maps services. In late March, Google announced a $ 800 million package to help organizations sick with the coronavirus, spending $ 340 million in advertising credits for small and medium-sized businesses in all industries. Credits will go to companies with active Google Ads accounts and must be redeemed before the end of the year.

But some small companies say Google’s coronavirus crisis relief package is not comprehensive enough. For example, CEOs of small travel companies, which trade heavily on Google’s advertising platforms, have asked Google to either extend the timeline of its ad credits or provide cash backs.