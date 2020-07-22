Google Lens could solve math problems: report

CNET



Google would be working to bring a new feature to its artificial intelligence app, Google Lens.

The company wants to endow the app with the ability to solve mathematical problems such as equations and give the user the answer and the steps they have taken to solve it. The new feature has been sighted within the code of the latest beta version of the Google application, 11.7, by 9to5Google.

To carry out the integration of this new function, Google is using the capabilities integrated in Socratic, an app for Android and iOS that the company bought in August 2019 and that allows you to take photos of mathematical problems and find step-by-step solutions on the Internet. . Google could replicate the operation of Socratic and integrate a similar capability into Lens.

At the moment, the new feature has been discovered only in the beta of the Google app and the company has not announced or confirmed it.

Google Lens currently allows you to search for objects, animals or plants on the Internet just by taking a photo on your mobile. The app is also expected to integrate soon a choice of smart screenshots that will allow you to carry out a search on the Internet based on a screenshot that you have made on your cell phone, since it also appeared in the beta code of the app a few months ago.

