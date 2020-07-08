Google Launches Site to Fight Scams on the Web

Scamspotter.org



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Google launched a website aimed at teaching people to detect and avoid online scams, as digital hoaxes increase amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The site, Scamspotter.org, tries to show people how to identify things like bogus stimulus checks, bogus vaccine offers, or other bogus medical information. The site also highlights certain patterns that are typical of online hoaxes, such as a scammer who asks a person to send them money or buy a gift card.

Google launched the tool in partnership with the Cybercrime Support Network, a nonprofit organization focused on helping victims of online fraud. The site includes a quiz that runs through common scam scenarios, such as getting a message about winning a trip to Hawaii, even if the recipient didn’t enter a contest.

The effort comes at a time when scammers have exploited the pandemic with “alarming speed,” Google said. Americans have lost more than $ 40 million due to scams related to COVID-19, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The agency projects that more than $ 2 billion will be lost due to scams across the board this year, related to the coronavirus or otherwise.

In early May, the FTC warned the public about contact tracking text message scams (contact tracing), a public health method of tracking the spread of a virus. Scams request personal information such as a Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number. (Google and Apple have released their own contact tracking tools, although they are compatible with applications created by public health agencies).

Google’s website is especially geared toward educating older people, who lose more money disproportionately than other demographics due to scams, Google said. The company urged young people to share the information on the website with older people they know.

“It will take an intergenerational effort,” said Vint Cerf, a pioneer in Internet development and Google vice president, in a blog post. “If we learn to spot bad actors, we can spend our time focusing on those important moments.”