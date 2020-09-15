Google launches screen reader and translator for Android phones

Sarah Tew/CNET



Google said Wednesday March 4 that it will launch new voice and translation tools for Android phones.

The new feature allows Google Assistent to read long-form text aloud and is primarily intended for listening to articles, blog posts, and stories on the web. Google says the technology is different from other screen-reading software because it’s meant to read things with a natural-sounding voice and cadence, so people won’t have a problem listening to audio for long periods of time.

The tool can also translate those articles in real time so that you can hear them out loud in a different language than the one originally written. To use the feature, open an article or blog entry and say “Hello Google, read it” or “Hello Google, read this page.” Google first showcased the feature, which is available in 42 languages, including Spanish and Hindi, at the CES show in January 2020.

Google has given a big push in natural language and translation technology. In January, the company introduced a feature that will allow people to use their phones to transcribe and translate a conversation in real time to a language that is not spoken.

Last year, the company introduced a interpreter mode for Google Assistant, which allows people to speak back and forth in two different languages. Initially, the tool was only available on smart displays, but in December Google introduced the feature on phones.

