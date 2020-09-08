Google launches informational site on the coronavirus pandemic

Angela Lang / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Google launched on the weekend of March 21 a website dedicated to providing authoritative information on the coronavirus pandemic.

The site, google.com/covid19, offers health information, prevention tips, a map of areas affected by COVID-19, links to local health agencies, and other resources. Google said it also introduced improved search results for COVID-19 to make it easier for people to navigate information and resources.

“As the coronavirus becomes a challenge in more communities and as authorities around the world develop new guides and tools to address the pandemic, we will continue to find more opportunities to connect people with key information to support themselves. , their families and their safe communities, “said Google’s Emily Moxley in a blog post.

The site launched in the United States on Saturday, but Google has said it will be available in more languages ​​and countries in the “coming days.” Google also said that the site will continue to update as more resources become available.

COVID-19, the disease caused by a recently identified coronavirus that was first detected in China in December, has spread rapidly around the world. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic and said he expects to see an increase in the number of cases and deaths. As of Monday, March 23, there were more than 35,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States.

