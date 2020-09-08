Google launches Camera Go app for budget phones

Angela Lang / CNET



Google has a new camera app for cheap cell phones running Android Go.

It is Camera Go, a camera application that can be installed on cell phones that operate under the Android Go light operating system and that aims to reduce the processing load when taking photos and thus unleash the power of the phones more modest.

“It’s designed for first-time smartphone users, so it has a clean and simple interface,” Google said in a March 19 blog post. “And most importantly, Camera Go tracks the amount of photo and video storage space you have left and helps you free up space so you never run out of taking a photo,” he adds.

Google also says in its post that Android Go has been installed on more than 100 million devices worldwide since its launch in December 2017.

The Camera Go application is now available for download on all cell phones that run Android Go, including the new Nokia 1.3, the company’s cheapest model that was officially announced on March 19.

