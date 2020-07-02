Google launches Android 11 beta, cancels launch event

Sarah Tew/CNET



Google released this Wednesday, June 10, the most recent version of its Android 11 mobile operating system, a launch that was planned to be made during a virtual event. The search giant, however, has called off the event as protests around the world take place against police abuse and racism.

“We have canceled the virtual launch event to allow people to focus on the important dialogues on racial justice in the United States,” Google said in a blog. “Instead, we’re launching Android 11 Beta today in a very different way, through short-form videos and Web pages that you can consume at your own pace when the time is right for you.”

In late May, Google had said it was going to postpone the launch event as protests were heating up and spreading in cities across the United States following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“We are excited to talk more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate,” Google said in a tweet at the time. Since then, the company has decided to completely cancel the event.

The virtual event, which was scheduled for June 3, was to feature presentations by Dave Burke, Android Vice President of Engineering, and Director of Product Management, Stephanie Cuthbertson. Instead, Google will launch web pages and short videos about the new software on its YouTube page.

A new Android 11 feature allows people to grant apps temporary (one-time) access to their location, microphone and camera data, rather than giving developers more extensive access to information. With the new option, app developers will only get data until the user leaves the app. After that, the developers will have to ask permission again.

Android 11 to Android 1.5: Each version of Android and its news [fotos] To see photos

Another update deals with annoying callbacks. Android 11 will allow apps that monitor calls to do more to prevent calls spam. The software will allow apps to check the “stir / shaken” status of a call, which is what protects against robollamadas. The function can also record why someone rejected a call. If a user gives permission, the app can see if the call comes from a person in your contact list or an external number.

Android is the most dominant mobile operating system in the world, powering 9 out of 10 mobile phones distributed globally. But Google’s biggest challenge with new versions of Android is getting them to users’ phones, as phone operators and cell phone manufacturers can slow down the process.

Google has not revealed the number of users of the previous version of its software, Android 10. But the last time Google updated its distribution numbers in May 2019, Android 9 was installed on only 10.4 percent of Android phones. The three versions released before Android 9 make up 64.4 percent of Android phones. In comparison, 77 percent of iPhones have the latest version of iOS 13.