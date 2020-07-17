Google launches an app to help children read

Google



To help children continue their studies from home, Google launched Read Along, an application that helps children ages 5 and up to develop their reading skills.

Google said in a press release on May 7 that Read Along was first launched in India, and that the app uses speech recognition and text-to-speech transformation technology to detect if a student is having trouble reading or if He’s doing fine.

The Read Along app is now available, in a beta version worldwide – with the exception of Colombia, Denmark and the Philippines – and can be used in 9 languages, including Spanish, English and Portuguese, among others.

Google indicated that the app has a virtual companion named Diya, which “offers positive reinforcement, in the same way that a parent or teacher would”, in addition to also being responsible for displaying the correct pronunciation of words and prayers.

Read Along does not integrate ads or purchases within the app, and after downloading it works without an Internet connection. In addition, it does not require registration and does not request personal information from children.

“Read Along will continue to improve as it receives more feedback from families and the expansion of its selection of available books and the functionality of the app,” read the statement.

