Google keeps your data if you use Verily’s coronavirus site

The launch of a test website coronavirus by a sister company of Google has been surrounded by confusion and limitations. Now, privacy concerns are added.

The place, designed by Verily, the scientific research arm of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, was first made public on Friday, March 13, at a White House press conference in which President Donald Trump said the search giant was working with the government. to provide a preliminary assessment and information on coronavirus testing.

Verily’s online screening test was developed so that people could determine whether they should be tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, based on their symptoms. The website is launching despite a shortage of coronavirus test kits and at times when authorities are advising the public to avoid emergency rooms.

The service also requires visitors to have a Google account to use the tech giant’s platform as a health resource. Visitors who do not have a Google account will need to create one in order to use the service.

A Google account is required for authentication, as well as to contact people during the screening and testing process, a Verily representative said. The representative did not say why Verily specifically needs a Google account to perform these tasks.

That requirement raises privacy concerns for experts who are wary of Google’s data-gathering empire. It also raises criticism that Google is using a public health crisis like the coronavirus outbreak to collect health data on people.

“The COVID-19 test is a vital public need right now, a critical imperative to curbing this disease,” said Jake Snow, a technology and civil rights attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Northern California. “Access to critical evidence should not depend on creating an account and sharing information with what is essentially an advertising company.”

A Verily FAQ page highlights that the data collected through the discovery service is only linked to the Google account of a person with explicit permission. You give that consent by using the COVID-19 screening service; basically leaving out those people who are aware of their privacy in terms of health issues.

“Authorization is required to collect, use and share information and must be provided before the assessment begins,” a Verily spokeswoman said in a statement. “The services provided by the COVID-19 Baseline program inherently require the limited and responsible sharing of information with other groups.”

The statement offered by Verily gives examples of how to share medical information with companies that perform physical tests for coronavirus. In Verily’s FAQ, the company noted that with that permission, data could still be shared with “certain service providers,” including Google.

Requiring consent to data policies in exchange for a technology service is considered “forced consent” by privacy regulators in the European Union. In 2018, Google’s Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Android faced four “forced consent” complaints with each lawsuit alleging that the tech giants simply cut off access to the service if a user did not give permission for data collection.

In 2019, French regulators Google fined $ 57 million for violating the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) over concerns of such forced consent.

“What is most chilling is that most states do not have a prohibition on this type of coercion, forcing people to give up their privacy to access vital government services,” said Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the Project. of Surveillance Technology Supervision (STOP). “If for-profit businesses are to play a central role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take steps to ensure they are serving the public, not just their bottom line.”

Verily said it complies with applicable laws and regulations. This possible forced consent with Verily could violate the GDPR, but Verily noted that coronavirus screening is not intended for residents protected by Europe’s data privacy law.

“The COVID-19 Baseline Program is currently only intended for people in the United States, specifically people in the Bay Area [de San Francisco]”said a spokeswoman.” GDPR, however, focuses on the personal data of data subjects from the European Union. “

A law in California known as the Consumer Privacy Act, which went into effect on January 1, 2020, does not directly address forced consent.

When you authorize Verily to ask questions in advance to see if you have COVID-19, that also allows the company to share that data with other companies, including Salesforce. Verily said this was so his customer service team could reach people “with emails or calls as appropriate.”

The company did not verify which other third parties have access to that data.

“This is how invasions of privacy have the potential to disproportionately harm the most vulnerable,” Snow said. “Google should release this tool without those limits, so that testing can be done as quickly as possible.”

Verily said that sharing data from its screening process was “critical to service coordination” and that those third parties include the California Department of Health and the clinical laboratory conducting the tests.

The company added that third-party access to the data was limited and had technical security measures to prevent unauthorized access. Still, sharing that data for any purpose beyond what is necessary to perform a coronavirus detection raises privacy concerns.

“I think the more entities share confidential health information, the more vectors there are for both abuse and errors,” said Lindsey Barrett, staff attorney at the Georgetown Law Institute’s Clinic for Technology and Communications.

