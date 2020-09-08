Google I / O 2020 is completely canceled

James Martin / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Google completely cancels its annual Google I / O developer conference.

The event, which was scheduled to take place May 12-14 in Mountain View, California, was canceled in march due to fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Google said in a press release that it would seek “new ways to evolve I / O to connect and continue to build the developer community.”

However, on March 20, the Silicon Valley company announced that in order to protect the health and safety of developers, employees and local communities, and following a government order to keep “shelter in place” in the La Bahía, this year there would be no physical or virtual edition of Google I / O.

TO #GoogleIO update: Out of concern for the health and safety of our developers, employees, and local communities – and in line with “shelter in place” requirements by the local Bay Area government – we sadly will not be holding an I / O event in any capacity this year. (1/3) – Google Developers (@googledevs) March 20, 2020

Google indicated that despite the cancellation they are committed to sharing Android updates on both developer blogs and existing community forums.

In 2019, Google I / O It brought together more than 7,000 developers and during the conference Google presented the new cheap Pixel phones, the new Hub smart display, Android Q news, Google Assistant, Lens and AR. In the 2020 edition, Google was expected to release more news about Android 11 and officially present the Google Pixel 4a. However, it is now uncertain whether they will hold any online conferences or postpone announcements.

COVID-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus, was first detected in China in December and has spread rapidly around the world. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11, saying it expects to see an increase in the number of cases and deaths. As of Friday, March 20, there were already more than 14,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States and cases had been reported in all 50 states.

Google’s decision comes after the cancellation of other events such as like the Mobile World Congress 2020, the postponement of GDC 2020, and the cancellation of Facebook’s annual developer conference, F8.

Coronavirus: This is how the pandemic is lived around the world [fotos] To see photos

