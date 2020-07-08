Google helps you measure social distancing

Érika García / CNET



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Google has launched a new augmented reality tool with which you can better control and measure social distance.

The company announced this tool called Sodar on May 28 on its Twitter account. With it you can calculate the two recommended safety meters to contain the coronavirus spread without you having to install anything on your cell phone.

To start using Sodar, you just need to access its website in Google Chrome from your Android phone. Press “launch” and the tool will notify you that it will use augmented reality guides to visualize social distance through the phone’s screen. You must accept by clicking on “Access RA” to start it. Google will also ask you to grant permission to access your phone’s camera. Accept it to continue.

In order for the tool to carry out the measurement well, you must indicate where the ground is pointing towards it and pressing “continue. Once this is done, it will mark with some guides on the screen how much are the two meters of distance that you must keep. The tool only It works on Android phones with the latest version of Google Chrome updated, the 81.0.4044.138.

Social distancing is one of the measures recommended by health authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the virus that as of May 29 has infected more than 5.8 million people and caused more than 360,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

