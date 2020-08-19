Google filters the final design of the Pixel 4a: report

9to5Google



An official photo of the Google Pixel 4a It was published momentarily by the company itself in its Google Store, as reported by 9to5Google.

In the photo we can see the cell phone in black with a light green power button. The picture finally shows the layout of the front camera, which will be just a small circle at the top left and the rear camera will have a square format, like the one iPhone 11.

The fingerprint sensor is still physically on the rear and not on the screen like many competing phones. In addition, the photo allows you to see the hole for the headphone port, so we can also confirm that it will keep this feature that has disappeared from so many other devices.

The Pixel 4a has been pretty much leaked in recent weeks. Google’s new economic model was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, although a launch is expected in the coming weeks.

So far we have known that it will have a Snapdragon 730 processor, a single camera and will have a plastic body. Its price is expected to be between US $ 300 and US $ 400. In addition, there is expected to be a Pixel 4a 5G, according to some rumors.