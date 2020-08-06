Google Files adds a secure folder protected with PIN

Google



Google has added a privacy extra to its file management app, Google Files.

The company said in a blog post on August 5 that it has added a new feature in Files called Safe Folder or “Safe Folder.” It is an encrypted folder, protected with a 4-digit PIN, where you can add important documents, images, videos and audio files and protect them from third parties.

The new secure folder is automatically locked when the app is closed, so according to Google, none of its contents can be accessed when the app is running in the background. The app will ask you to enter the PIN every time you want to access.

Adding content in the safe Files folder is very easy. You just have to navigate through the file explorer of your cell phone and select any item you want to add. Tap on the three dots icon located in the upper right area and select “Move to safe folder”. The app will ask you to enter the PIN before adding the content and voila, the chosen content will be protected within the folder.

Google’s Files app was launched in 2017 and its purpose is to help you better manage the storage of your device. One year later, Google released Files Go, a version of the low-performance mobile app that runs on Android Go.

