Google faces million-dollar lawsuit for invasion of privacy: report

Google is facing a $ 5 billion lawsuit for violating the privacy of millions of users in the United States by tracking their Internet browsing under incognito mode settings, according to a Reuters report. The complaint seeks compensation of at least $ 5,000 for each individual.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday, June 2 accuses Alphabet – Google’s parent – of collecting information about what people saw online and the sites they browsed while users had incognito mode active, which “did not will save your browsing history, cookies or site data, or the information you have entered in the forms, “according to the Google website.

According to the complaint, Google collects user data through Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager and other applications, regardless of whether the user clicks on the ads. This helps the Silicon Valley company learn about user preferences, such as hobbies, favorite foods, habits, and “the most intimate and potentially embarrassing things” they search for online, the complaint says.

A Google spokesperson told Reuters the company plans to defend itself against the lawsuit, noting that while incognito mode allows you to “surf the Internet without your activity being saved on your browser or device,” the sites you visit may collect information. about your activity during browsing time.

