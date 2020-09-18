Google explains why Huawei’s P40 will not have its services

Huawei China



It looks like Huawei’s next flagship phones won’t be backed by Google either. as happened with the Mate 30 Pro, presented a few months ago.

On February 22, in a blog post signed by Android Chief Legal Officer Tristan Ostrowski, Google makes it clear that due to the veto imposed by the US government in May 2019 on Huawei, which prevents it from doing business with companies in the country, “Google cannot collaborate with Huawei on any phone that has been released after that date.” This includes last year’s Mate 30 Pro as well as the upcoming P40 phones that are expected to be announced in March.

“Due to government restrictions described above, new models of Huawei devices made available to the public after May 16, 2019 have not been able to go through Google’s security process,” says Ostrowski. “As a result, they are considered non-certified and will not be able to use Google applications and services,” he stresses.

The Mate 30 Pro went on the market without Google services and although it is relatively easy to install them, it is not through an official route, so it is not one hundred percent safe. Ostrowski does not advise users to do so, stating that “unofficially installed Google applications are not secure because we do not allow these services to run on non-certified devices where security may be compromised.”

But the P40 will not be the only cell phones that Huawei will release this year that will be affected. The Chinese company will announce on February 24 at a special event a new folding cell phone, the Huawei Mate Xs, a phone that will be the successor to the Huawei Mate X but, like this, it is expected that it will not have Google services either. nor Android support.

