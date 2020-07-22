Google exceeds sales expectations despite coronavirus

Stephen Shankland/CNET



The pandemic of coronavirus It continues to take its toll on the global economy, but Alphabet – Google’s parent company – has weathered the storm for now. The search giant reported net revenue that exceeded expectations in its first-quarter financial results for the year on Tuesday, but warned the company saw a “significant slowdown” in gross revenue in March, after the crisis from the outbreak of COVID-19 will gain more strength.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2020, Alphabet reported $ 41.15 billion in sales, beating analyst estimates of $ 40.33 billion, the company said Tuesday. However, net profit per share was $ 9.87, below the expected $ 10.33 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

“Given the depth of the challenges that many are facing, it is a great privilege to be able to help in these times,” Sundar Pichai, Alphabet’s chief executive, said in a statement. “People depend on Google services more than ever, and we have put our resources and product development in order right now.”

While the company manages to exceed expectations for this first quarter, however, Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s chief financial officer, warned of a possible future drop in sales. “Performance was solid during the first two months of the quarter, but then in March, we experienced a significant slowdown in advertising revenue. We are focusing on achieving more efficient execution, while continuing to invest in long-term opportunities,” said Porat. it’s a statement.

Alphabet’s shares rose 3 percent after the close of business.

The expectation was that Google’s advertising revenue – representing 85 percent of the company’s annual sales – would be affected, as marketing departments in various industries withdrew their advertising budgets. Ads from the tourism and entertainment industry, typically plentiful on Google platforms, have been in short supply as people cancel trips and film studios delay their major movie releases. For example, Expedia, which typically invests $ 5 billion in a year, said it may not even place $ 1 billion in advertising this year.

The financial report Alphabet released on April 28 gives investors, and the general public, an idea of ​​how the pandemic will affect the company. For weeks there have been signs that Alphabet was already feeling the brunt of the economic slowdown. Earlier this month, Pichai told employees that the company was slowing hiring for the rest of the year, while the search giant wants to focus on a few important categories.

Pichai has said the company would “tune in again” to its plans in areas that are not critical to its success. Alphabet had hired 20,000 people in 2019, the executive said, and was poised for similar growth this year. Alphabet is also reportedly cutting its marketing budget for the second half of 2020.

On the other hand, Pichai explained that Google Meet, the company’s teleconferencing service that competes with Zoom, has added 3 million new users a day, up from 2 million a day earlier this month. The executive also said that people have also been using Android apps more. App downloads from Google Play, the company’s digital store, grew 30 percent from February to March.