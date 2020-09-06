Google Duo uses AI to improve call quality

Google



Right at a time when people around the world are increasing the use of video calling applications by confinement due to coronavirus, Google announced a new neural learning system to improve the audio quality of calls made with Google Duo.

The company explains that this new system is called WaveNetEQ and that it is based on the artificial intelligence technology of the English company, DeepMind. Google says that the system is capable of filling in lost audio packets on voice waves, which helps improve the audio quality of calls made with Google Duo dramatically.

When calls are transmitted over the Internet, network delays can cause audio packets to lose content (according to Google, up to 8 percent of content is lost on some calls). This loss of content worsens the quality of the audio when it is received by the receiver.

The new technology has already been enabled in the Pixel 4, but the company says it plans to expand its availability to other phones, although at the moment it has not confirmed which ones or when. CNET en Español sent Google a request for comment and we will update as soon as we get a response.

