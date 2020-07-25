Google Duo improves the quality of your calls

Érika García / CNET



Just as people around the world are increasing their use of video call apps because of the confinement caused by the pandemic of COVID-19, Google announces that Google Duo It will potentially improve the quality of your video calls and decrease data consumption.

As Google said in a blog post, the application will achieve these improvements thanks to the adoption of the AV1 codec. A codec is an algorithm that encodes and compresses the data of a video or audio file so that its transfer is faster or takes less space. According to the company, thanks to the application of the AV1 codec, the quality of video calls will be increased using less data, which means that calls will look much better on low-bandwidth connections than they are currently seen.

The AV1 codec has been developed by Open Media, an organization in charge of developing video codecs and whose members include Amazon, Netfix, Facebook and Samsung among many others. In addition to this improvement in quality, Google will also expand the number of people who can participate in Duo at the same time.

Currently, the company allows 12 participants, but plans to increase the number even more in the coming weeks, although it does not specify how many or when, it only says that “new updates will be released in the coming weeks.”

The offer of video calling applications is quite wide right now. Some applications like Zoom allow you to meet up to 100 people, but there is also Skype that allows up to 50 users at the same time. You can also choose Apple’s FaceTime, which allows up to 32 people at the same time or Hangouts in which video calls can be up to 10 people in its free version and 25 in the business version.

