Google Duo adds filters, effects for more fun video calls

The Google Duo video calling application announced new features to make calls with friends and family more enjoyable and fun.

The service will soon be usable for video calling on the web and adds new facial effects like skins and filters, as well as the debut of a feature called Family mode that adds features for drawing and creating effects.

The arrival of these new features are as part of a wave of new features that Google announced for Duo since last month. The tools announced on Friday, May 8 will reach users starting this week and throughout the following weeks.

The Family mode allows scribbling during a video call, placing digital crayons so that the people involved in the call can draw. This function is only for users with a Google account, says the company, since people without an account can participate in video calls, but lose access to certain functions.

The effects and face masks will now be available on Android and iOS, says Google. The first effects will be available from this week, just in time to celebrate moms who, for one reason or another, are not in the same place.

Also, Google Duo can already be used from the Web. Google intends to launch this feature in the coming weeks. For now, Duo from the Web is available in a beta of the Chrome browser, but very soon any user will be able to enter video calls upon receiving a link.

