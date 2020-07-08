Google doodles dedicated to famous Latinos [fotos]

Maria Felix

On April 8, 2018, the legendary María Félix would have turned 104, so Google decided to honor her with her own doodle.

In a note about the Mexican actress, Google remembers the beginnings of her career, when a famous Mexican director approached her and proposed to venture into the cinema: “When I do it, I will do it through the front door,” replied Felix, who eventually He launched his career just like that, on his own terms, even snubbing Hollywood tycoon Cecil B. Demille to make his debut in his native country, where he went on to become an icon of the so-called Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

Original publication date: April 8, 2018.

