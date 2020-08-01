Google doodle thanks doctors, nurses and healthcare workers

Google



“To the workers of the public health system and to the scientific community, thank you,” says the Google doodle published on April 6, in honor of all the health sector workers who are in the front line of combat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While millions of people around the world remain in confinement in a global effort to control the spread of the new virus, doctors, nurses, and health workers continue to work to save as many lives as possible, putting their lives at risk. For this reason, Google will publish throughout the week a series of doodles in his honor.

On Friday, April 3, the million cases of coronaviruses were surpassed worldwide, so governments of different countries ordered citizens to remain in confinement within their homes and close non-essential businesses. That day, Google posted a doodle with the message, “Stay home. That helps save lives and helps stop the coronavirus.”

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.3 million people and caused more than 73,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail in the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization called officially to COVID-19 as a pandemic.

